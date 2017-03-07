AC Police Arrest Man In Possession of $80K Worth of Heroin, Stolen Gun From Georgia

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Atlantic City police have arrested a man they say was in possession of at least $80,000 worth of heroin.
A search warrant executed on March 6, 2017 resulted in the arrested of 35-year-old Ameer Stephens, of Atlantic City.
Police say inside Stephens’ vehicle, officers found one kilogram of raw, uncut heroin—a street value of roughly $80,000.
“This amount of heroin will make more than 35,000 individual bags of heroin,” said police in a news release.
Police say they also recovered one pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun reported stolen from Georgia.
Stephens is being charged with leader of a narcotics trafficking network, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) (heroin and marijuana), two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.
He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.