AC Police Arrest Man In Possession of $80K Worth of Heroin, Stolen Gun From Georgia

March 7, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Atlantic City police have arrested a man they say was in possession of at least $80,000 worth of heroin.

A search warrant executed on March 6, 2017 resulted in the arrested of 35-year-old Ameer Stephens, of Atlantic City.

Police say inside Stephens’ vehicle, officers found one kilogram of raw, uncut heroin—a street value of roughly $80,000.

“This amount of heroin will make more than 35,000 individual bags of heroin,” said police in a news release.

Police say they also recovered one pound of marijuana and a loaded handgun reported stolen from Georgia.

Stephens is being charged with leader of a narcotics trafficking network, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) (heroin and marijuana), two counts of possession of CDS with the intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related offenses.

He remains held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

 

