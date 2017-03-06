Wine-Infused Coffee Is Everything You Need

March 6, 2017 7:32 PM

NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (CBS) — A café in Napa Valley is serving the best of both worlds in one beverage: WINE and COFFEE.

Simple Most reports the wine-infused coffee comes from café Molinari in Napa and roaster John Weaver supplies the beans for the drink.

According to the Molinari website, the coffee beans are infused with red Napa Valley Wine, they are then dried and hand roasted in small batches to make coffee.

Professional tasters say the coffee tastes “rich” and “full-bodied” and of “small dark fruit” such as, blueberries.

Distribution is currently local, but you can buy the wine-infused coffee online for $19.95 for a half-pound bag.

 

 

