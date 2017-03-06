TSA To Use More Rigorous, Universal Pat-Down Procedures At Airports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– At times, air travel can be a hassle, especially when there’s a long line at the security check point.

Most passengers agree it’s all for the greater good, but, not everyone’s on board with a newly launched, more comprehensive TSA screening procedure.

TSA will now use a more rigorous, universal pat-down procedure, instead of allowing employees to choose from a variety of screening options.

As in the past, it will be performed by an employee of the same gender as the traveler and could include sensitive areas such as breasts, groin and the buttocks.

“I’ve got three daughters and a wife and the thought of one of them being rigorously patted down is not very comforting to me,” said Scott Avent, in town from Denver.

The change follows a 2015 report that criticized parts of the TSA screening process for failing to detect handguns and other weapons.

“I’m sorry, but I’d rather be safe,” said traveler Gina Grigaliunas.

Pat Plez of Philadelphia, agreed, saying “I didn’t see no harm in it.”

“100%. Safety over comfort,” said fellow passenger Jim McErlean.

“I do feel like that’s the trade-off for safety, but there are some boundaries. Basic human rights. Places you shouldn’t be touched and things of that nature,” insisted Avent.