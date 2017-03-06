Trump Administration Announces Revised Travel Ban For 6 Majority-Muslim Countries

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump is rolling out his new travel ban amid controversy over his claim that former President Barack Obama wire-tapped him before the election.

The Trump administration announced Monday a revised executive order meant to keep terrorists out of the United States.

The revised travel ban will take effect on March 16 and last for 120 days. It applies to citizens from six majority-Muslim countries — Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Iran — and removed Iraq from the list.

“I think their rollout is going to be, I hope, much better than it was last time,” said Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

The White House said the new executive order addresses legal issues the courts had in striking down the first travel ban.

“If you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action,” said senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The new executive order comes as the White House doubles down on Trump’s claim Obama illegally ordered a wiretap on Trump Tower during the presidential campaign.

Obama’s director of national intelligence says it’s not true.

“I can deny it,” said James Clapper.

The White House wants Congress to investigate.

“I would expect that … he’s going to want to provide our committee with any evidence that he has,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Democrats said this is an attempt to deflect from investigations into Trump campaign aides colluding with Russian officials.

“The president, you know, is the deflector in chief, anything to change the subject from where the heat is,” said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-California.

FBI Director James Comey has asked his bosses at the Justice Department to publicly refute Trump’s claims, saying they are false.