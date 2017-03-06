The Dom Giordano Show: Ed Turzanski, Colonel Allen West and Jake Tapper | March 6

March 6, 2017 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Ed Turzanski, Co-Chairman for Center for Study of Terrorism at the Foreign Policy Institute, joined discussing the wiretapping accusations from President Trump on Former President Obama.

9:20-Senator Chris Coons, evidence of collusion will be found “through a full release of President Trump’s tax returns.”

9:35-The House expected to reveal a new health care bill this week.

10:00-Colonel Allen West joined discussing an Obamacare replacement and Trump administration connection to Russia accusations.

10:10-Kellyanne Conway describing the new immigration travel ban. 

10:45-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the news of the day.

11:10-Senator Chris Coons joined discussing an investigation for any Russia and Trump campaign collusion.

 

