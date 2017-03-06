Roy Halladay Will Join Phillies As Spring Training Guest Instructor

March 6, 2017 2:45 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillie Roy Halladay will join the team as a spring training guest instructor starting on Tuesday, the Phillies announced.

Related: Phillies Name Matt Stairs New Hitting Coach

Halladay, 39, played with the Phillies from 2010-2013 going 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA.

Related: Roy Halladay Defends Chase Utley Following Suspension

In three postseason series with the Phils, Halladay was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just five walks, including his unforgettable no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS vs. the Reds.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia