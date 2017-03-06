Roy Halladay Will Join Phillies As Spring Training Guest Instructor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Phillie Roy Halladay will join the team as a spring training guest instructor starting on Tuesday, the Phillies announced.
Related: Phillies Name Matt Stairs New Hitting Coach
Halladay, 39, played with the Phillies from 2010-2013 going 55-29 with a 3.25 ERA.
Related: Roy Halladay Defends Chase Utley Following Suspension
In three postseason series with the Phils, Halladay was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA with 35 strikeouts and just five walks, including his unforgettable no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS vs. the Reds.