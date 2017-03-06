Protesters Voice Displeasure With Sen. Toomey Outside CBS Philly Studios

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was an unwarm welcome for Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey on Monday, as he held a live social media conversation discussing his work in the nation’s capital.

About a half-dozen protesters lined up in front of the KYW/CBS3 studios to voice their dismay with the senator as he made his way into the building.

Protesters say their requests to have an audience with Toomey, to discuss issues they have with his policies, have fallen on deaf ears.

One protester said, “I get form letters saying ‘thank you for your letter, be sure to know that we’ll get back to you.'”

Another protester added, “I am out here today, just as these women, because I think Senator Toomey owes us some face-to-face time. I would really like a face-to-face meeting. I would like to sit down with him and express my concerns.”

The protesters say they have concerns about the environment, the Affordable Care Act, and education, but Toomey will not listen to them.

They add that they are regulars at the “Tuesdays with Toomey” protest events, something that has garnered hundreds of weekly protesters.

“If he had just met with us a long time ago, none of this would be going on, why can’t he see that?” a protester said.

The protesters ended with saying they will continue to hound the senator until he sits down with them.