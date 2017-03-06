Police: Uber Driver Assaulted By Passenger

ABINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Abington have arrested a man accused of assaulting an Uber driver.
Police say it happened along Shady Lane in the Huntingdon Valley Section of Abington Township, just before midnight Friday.
According to investigators, the Uber driver picked up 52-year-old Andrey Schudlak near the 9200 block of Bustleton Avenue in Philadelphia and was driving him to an address in Lafayette Hills.
That’s when police say Schudlak became agitated and screamed at the driver, “Where the [expletive] are you taking me!”
According to police, the driver explained he was just following his GPS but Schudlak grabbed the seatbelt and placed it around the driver’s neck, yelling “let me the [expletive] out of this car!”
Schudlak then got out of the car and was later arrested. Police said he was “heavily intoxicated” at the time of his arrest.
He was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment by physical contact, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.