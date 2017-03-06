DEVELOPING: Over 20,000 Power Outages Due To PECO Substation Fire

Philly Police: More Than 100 Kids Participated In Flash Mob, 20 Arrested

March 6, 2017 11:55 PM
Filed Under: Flash Mob, Philadelphia

By Dan Wing, Trang Do and Brandon Longo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— More than 20 people were arrested after a flash mob of more than 100 teenagers wreaked havoc in Center City Philadelphia Monday evening.

Police say the group gathered in the area of 15th and Market Streets around 5:30 p.m., and began fighting and running in and out of traffic with no regard for others.

Police Link 3rd Incident To Del. Kidnapping Cases

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says 20 people were cited for disorderly conduct, while a few others may face more serious charges after several people were violently attacked.

“They were actually beaten, maced and claim to have even been tased. We know they were assaulted for sure. We had four people, we do not know if charges will be approved on those four. So we’re trying to wait to see, but the whole thing is just idiotic.”

Kenneth Ensigm was sitting in his truck doing paperwork when he saw the rush of people, some jumping on a taxi.

Daycare Worker Accused Of Pushing Child Down Stairs

“All of a sudden I looked up and saw what looked like 200 teens running from the shops at Liberty Place area,” said Ensigm. “After the initial rush of people I started recording with my iPhone. The teens started dispersing as the police followed them on bicycles. I saw two individuals jumping on top of a parked taxi car at the corner of Ludlow and 17th Street. As the police came closer to the two individuals they jumped off the car and ran.”

The motive for the large crowd is unclear at this time. Commissioner Ross says police believe it was planned through social media.

4 Arrested After Snapchat-Planned Flash Mob Breaks Out At Philly Mall

SEPTA’s Police Chief Thomas Nestel tweeted overnight: ‘SEEKING HELP! Please know what your nugget of love is doing after school. Kids are hurting kids. Love them by making them come home.’

He went on to call the fights the worst he has seen.

Police say a female officer was injured when she fell off of her bike while responding to the mob.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Markey Farrell says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    looks like Black Privilege on display.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Markey Farrell says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    ” with no regard for others.” Yep, sounds like the liberal mindset and the Obama legacy.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Allen Clark says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    People need to go to jail. They Need to find the people that start these gatherings. They can track down facebook comments and charge them for in sighting a riot. I do not care if it ruins a few careers.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. tngilmer says:
    March 7, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Give me a shotgun and a couple of boxes of shells and I can end any flash mob. Kill more rioters and you will have less rioting.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Markey Farrell says:
      March 7, 2017 at 6:38 pm

      Yep. and for the liberal airhead … THAT is precisely why LARGE magazines are needed. Why give them a chance to rush when you need to reload.

      Reply | Report comment
  5. Richard Davidson (@Richaard1725) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Every single one a democrat…..Obama built this!

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Mike Miller says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    .

    Amish punks just acting like the Asian thugs do when they get a B+ on their report card.

    .

    Reply | Report comment
  7. krew09 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    APES

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Sandy Pretoriat says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    The disgruntled negroes will not go back to Africa because the only good part was built and is managed by white people.

    The rest of Africa is dominated by blacks and is like one giant rhino turd with slaves, constant death and famine.

    Reply | Report comment
  9. John Xonk says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    By CBS and the “So called main stream media” always hiding the truth about the criminals, they are actually doing them more harm than good. Since they usually get away with this, the black culture will never change.

    Reply | Report comment
  10. De'Marquise Elkins says:
    March 7, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    was the victoms blacks???

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Michael Torst says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    BLM love gathering, or, 100+ black thugs riot. Either way, Philly is just another Urban Ghetto enclave of the Democratic Party.

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Otis Campbell says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:37 pm

    “Nugget of love”? Shouldn’t that have been Butt Nugget of love

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Tony Smith says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    LBJ’s Great Society created this by incentivizing hoards of children being born out of wedlock. Thanks Democrats!

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Doug Davis says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Democrats raise little Democrats that liberalize.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Steve Hollar says:
    March 7, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    The wild chimpanzees are at it again.

    Reply | Report comment
  16. mjazzguitar says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    ∅bama sent the message that now was the time to get revenge, and misled an entire generation.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. swimologist says:
      March 7, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      “Misled”? Oh, please, more like purposeful ginned-up violent attacks on innocent people.

      Reply | Report comment
  17. Joseph Moeschinger says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    I’m a bit puzzled by the journalistic decision to identify the perps according to ONE demographic classification : as “teenagers”, but not by that other OBVIOUS demographic classification: Black. ….If they say that it might be unfair to identify them by their race (since “not all blacks behave this way”), then why is it okay to wind up tarring all “teenagers” or all “kids” by identifying the perps according to an age classification??!?

    Shouldn’t we be on guard against age-ism just as much as racism, CBS 3 ?

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Samuel Green says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    …And to think that Barack Hussein Osama bin Obama tried to disarm law abiding citizens from being able to protect themselves from these savage and ill brought up thugs.

    I often wonder what side that ex President was on…. A total disgrace, people that voted him into office for his second term were stuck on stupid.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. John Wayne says:
      March 7, 2017 at 3:34 pm

      Yes exactly and they will smile and hold candle light vigils for the poor slain helpless Americans and they will slam their fists on the podium demanding that order be restored and they will do everything to ensure it will never happen again, They will hold hands and say “never again”

      How dare they even try and disarm law abiding citizens.

      Reply | Report comment
  19. Sally Dunbar says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    South Africa. Who makes boats in Africa? Ocean all around, name one black boat builder in Africa. Name an astronaut, a famous farmer. Without us you clowns are dead.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. John Wayne says:
      March 7, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Sally, before you make comments on such things please do a little research, because a mind is a terrible thing to waste.
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_black_astronauts

      Reply | Report comment
      1. swimologist says:
        March 7, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        He’s talking about astronauts FROM Africa, DA.

  20. William Carson (@TitaniumTestis) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Its Philly, another Democrat run city.
    Yet its “white culture” that is to be hated in todays America?
    But really, who will do anything about this?
    Nobody.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Scott Wallace says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Just Democrats being Democrats. Anyone of them could be Obama’s kids.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Charlie Alvarez says:
      March 7, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Filthy inbred black thugs are the problem. Products of incestuous rape, which is why the black abortion rate is so disproportionately high.

      Reply | Report comment
  22. Sandy Pretoriat says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Even if the criminal blacks were able to beat a million to one odds and kill all white people, the Russians or Chinese would invade and make them slaves. I don’t even know why they try.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. InformNow (@InformedNow) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Hey actor Samuel L. Jackson, Muthafukker, please… Think Dr. Ben Carson. Now you know why they came over in chains. Idiot. Apparently, it was for a safety issue as their comportment is highly questionable when out in public.

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Jim Morrison says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Keeping the stereotypes alive and well

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Charles Scruffy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Diversity is soooo good for this country!!

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Tomas Cruz says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    As always they left out that they were black and left wing radicals.

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Glennwood Quargmire says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    I see it was those crazy Amish kids again.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Jimmy VA says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    0b*ma’s, Holder’s and Lynch’s People. Teen’s? LOL They’re BLACK CRIMINALS! No wonder they get shot a lot.

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Ira Motus says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    No doubt about it, I’ve been conditioned to go around downtown areas and avoid shopping malls. Amazon owes these “teens” a debt of gratitude.

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Griff Tweed says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Will Loretta Lynch be charged for inciting a riot? Will she be charged if there when there is more blood and murder in the street?

    Reply | Report comment
  31. Peter Salt says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    The headline should read – More Than 100 Black Kids Riot in Philly

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Scotty Gunn says:
      March 7, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      That is kind of redundant, as we all knew they were black once we read key words: Philly, flash mob, riot, violence, etc.

      Reply | Report comment
  32. Huck Klmdia says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Gasp! They were all people of color!

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Franko Ku says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Liberalism results in the exact opposite of its stated intent.
    Look at who runs cities and states with rampant crime, (undeserving) welfare, unemployment and bankrupt coffers – PROGRESSIVES. Even worse under O-BUM-mer – too bad the rotten socialist and worst POTUS and Commander-in-chief wan’t impeached for Benghazi to get re-elected.
    70% of black criminals are from one-parent families. Bet that applies to failing black kids in school as well. The degradation of the black nuclear family is the fault of DEMS and the welfare state started under Johnson and always gets new life under DEM presidents including O-BUM-mer and any Dem controlled congress. The Republicans during Clinton’s term tried to push back undeserved welfare – now it’s worse than ever. Can you imagine welfare under Sanders or Hillary?
    search: “Black progression & retrogression” by (black) Walter Williams

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Richard Moore says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    CBS news very quickly pointed out that Trump’s travel ban order affected “majority Muslim nations,” so why not report this story as a majority black flash mob? Selective truth much.

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Booger Jones says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Had enough diversity yet?

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Safe space destroyer (@SadSnow_flake) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Oh,look. They are all Black. Go figure!! Whats the odds on that??

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Jeff Montana says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The quote from that truck driver is ridiculous. No way did he way actually refer to all those bipeds as teens. CBS is putting their words in his mouth. They were black people, and not all of them were teenagers.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. Charles Martel says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    Animals

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Robert Harley says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Shoot them.

    Reply | Report comment
  40. Donald Maginnis says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Please stop using a term that most people associate with spontaneous synchronized dancing. This was a mob… no flash… just a mob.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      More accurately known as a “pack.”

      Reply | Report comment
  41. Kurt Smith says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    The tumultuous populace of large cities are ever to be dreaded. Their indiscriminate violence prostrates for the time all public authority, and its consequences are sometimes extensive and terrible.
    George Washington, 1791

    Reply | Report comment
  42. Sam Huston says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Hello from Canada.

    Black culture is very disturbing.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      Hello, neighbor.

      Actually, “Black culture” is an oxymoron.

      Reply | Report comment
  43. RobertArvanitis (@RobertArvanitis) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    If more of these youths were in Scouting they would be better behaved.
    And if the municipal bureaucrats were less eager to badger the Scouts, more of these youths would be in Scouting.
    http://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Boy-Scouts-Leaving-Philly-Headquarters-205991471.html
    The Scouts donated a building to the city in return for use of a part. But the city was driven solely by “virtue signalling”. By exactly such preoccupation, the bureaucrats have fostered generations of disaffection.
    Want to blame poverty or other urban woes? Philadelphia has been under Democrat control since 1952.

    Reply | Report comment
  44. KYLE CHAPMAN🛡️🗡️ (@sorgerjohn7) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Feral niglets deserve to be shot by law enforcement on sight.

    Reply | Report comment
  45. Catarina Guerra says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    nugget of love? More like nugget of welfare.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. KYLE CHAPMAN🛡️🗡️ (@sorgerjohn7) says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:42 pm

      *Niglets of welfare.

      Reply | Report comment
  46. Con Nod says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    There is nothing more predictable, even beyond the sunrise, than the perps that appear on these “flash mob” videos. Well, maybe the fact that they all wear hoodies.

    Reply | Report comment
  47. KYLE CHAPMAN🛡️🗡️ (@sorgerjohn7) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The word “teens” is worn out. The media needs a new phony euphemism for niġġers.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. KYLE CHAPMAN🛡️🗡️ (@sorgerjohn7) says:
      March 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      From violent criminal “youths” to “teens” to “kids,” what’s next; nigfants attacking people in the street?

      Reply | Report comment
  48. Bill Jefferson says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    I was shocked to discover it wasn’t the usual white Amish riffraff; I need to stop making assumptions like that.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ella Hill Smythe says:
      March 7, 2017 at 1:04 pm

      I laughed at your comment, then realized how sad it was. My first thought when I saw the headline was “oh, n*ggers”, then was almost resigned when proven right.

      Reply | Report comment
  49. Daniel J. Dulnikowski says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    If we just taxed Soda this would not be happening. It is all that sugar they drink.

    Reply | Report comment
  50. Mark Meyer says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    A black flash mob. Who would have thought?

    Reply | Report comment
  51. John Charles Smith says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Why are these stories always about a mob of black people why never a mob of white people or Asian people acting like animals.

    Reply | Report comment
  52. Homer Wilson says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:50 am

    why caN’T POLICE JUST SHOOT THESE ANIMALS AND PROTECT THE CITIES.?

    Reply | Report comment
  53. Philip Nolan says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Take away the free “Obama-phones” and much of this problem goes away. Without the taxpayer funded phones and internet services they would not be able to access the social media and other apps that make this possible.

    Reply | Report comment
  54. John Cato says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Usual suspects.

    Now, I wonder what causes white-flight (and every other ethnicity-flight).?

    Yep, white racism is the biggest problem in America alright.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. John Charles Smith says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:57 am

      Is being intelligent enough to accurately identify the obvious and reacting in a way that protects your own self interest racsim?

      Reply | Report comment
      1. KYLE CHAPMAN🛡️🗡️ (@sorgerjohn7) says:
        March 7, 2017 at 12:38 pm

        ‘Racism’ is the ability to clearly see reality.

  55. Keith Varela says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:38 am

    let me see…..philly and mob…race????? havent a clue….

    Reply | Report comment
  56. Tom Dean says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Every single day, across the nation, more proof that large segments of American citizens are devolving from the civilized human beings citizens of Western Civilization had become over thousands of years, to post-civilized savages.

    We are living one of those zombie movies where some ghastly plague turns much of the population into barbaric monsters.

    The difference is the plague that destroyed the minds of so many Americans is not a virus or anything like that – it’s leftist ideology under the guise of “liberalism” and “progressivism”.

    It’s a disease of the mind and soul. Liberalism is killing America and Americans.

    Reply | Report comment
  57. Ted Donahue says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:33 am

    THE “OBAMA/CLINTON” VILLAGE REMAINS FIRMLY IN PLACE REEKING ANARCHY AND DESTRUCTION ON OUR CITIES AND SUBURBS……THANKS DEMOCRATS ONE AND ALL…..

    Reply | Report comment
  58. Doug Day says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Tired of…

    Reply | Report comment
  59. D.G.F.M.- (F.M.A.P.) (@SistemaColt1927) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Did Jim Kenney spring to their defense? Wouldn’t want to alienate your base, would you, Comrare Kenney?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 1:08 pm

      Aren’t those the most beautiful pistols ?

      Reply | Report comment
  60. Homer Wilson says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Wild animals running amok in Philly streets. No parents no love just animals fending off the land. Eliminate them all and do society a favor. No loss and none will be missed.

    Reply | Report comment
  61. Trent McKay says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Sorry Black folk but when you act like animals how is it you expect to be thought of as humans??

    Reply | Report comment
  62. BC Veel says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Dozens of BLACK teens…There, I fixed that for you CBS

    Reply | Report comment
  63. Pike Guy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Honor Students I’m sure!

    Reply | Report comment
  64. Andy Howe says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:15 am

    The worst part is all these white kids appearing in black face. That is clearly race appropriation and an attempt at disparagement. They should make them all take baths and show their true colors. /s

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Steve Kiefer says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:26 am

      Whenever I see an article about mob violence like this. I play guess the race. Haven’t been wrong yet.

      Reply | Report comment
  65. John Sandhofner says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Liberals are seeing the fruit of their years of indoctrination coming forth. You wonder if they are happy with what they see. If their expectation is chaos in order to set the stage for global governance, they have got to be satisfied. They will never get there without shutting down American society and government.

    Reply | Report comment
  66. Mike Burns says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Freaking animals. Blame the parents for not being parents. This is what the ‘Cradel to Grave” welfare system breeds.Let’s hope Trump puts an end to it.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. ilovevictoriasbows says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

      Parent(s)? Even calling the mama the parent is a stretch.

      Reply | Report comment
  67. John Watchman says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Missouri just passed a Constitutional Concealed Carry law. My entire family is moving to Missouri. We refuse to be attacked by mobs in the streets of America without a legal right to self defense. Consider your own state’s laws.

    Reply | Report comment
  68. Laquisha Reynolds says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:00 am

    “Kids”..are they a bunch of baby goats…Whatever happened to the dog whistle “TEENS”..WHERE DID THE “TEENS” GO ..??

    Reply | Report comment
  69. Don Stickney says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Examples of ‘Resist’ and ‘Blood In The Streets’ that former AG Loretta Lynch was calling for?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Tom Halleck says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

      ‘Kin AYYY!

      Reply | Report comment
  70. Laquisha Reynolds says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Need to put these animals on a chain gang breaking rocks for their daily bread.They are never going to amount to anything anyway..except possibly organ doners

    Reply | Report comment
  71. Keith Panco says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Day was jus on they way to college or theys grandma’s. Day didunt do nuffin.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Tom Halleck says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:00 am

      ‘Kin AYYY!

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Tony Tads says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:04 am

      the same problem as mr brown in Ferguson all those college bound highly education. teens.
      they were just out for run.

      Reply | Report comment
  72. John Hill says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Hmmm they all seem to be of a particular race. Philly must be doing something right, just like all the other US inner cities run by Democratic mayors for decades. What did the Baltimore mayor say when the blacks were rioting, something like they justified in needing to get their anger out?!?!?!?!? I guess this is their cathartic group therapy. Maybe it’s being organized by those socialist community organizers, social activists, and social workers who feel blacks are being oppressed. Maybe the Baltimore or Chicago mayors could be brought in as consultants.

    Reply | Report comment
  73. Stan Pinkus says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    When LIBERALS wake up we should STERILIZE and ELIMINATE VOTING privileges for all families (mother, father (if he can be found-else cut the benefits in 1/2), and children) living off any type welfare (food, housing, homeless, living, …) for over 6 months. This would eventually lead to an end of poverty, crime and make the future better instead of perpetuating the problem as we’ve been doing since the 1960’s

    Reply | Report comment
  74. ihatewetsocks (@ihatewetsocks) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:31 am

    The problem is that there’s no real punishment for crimes like this anymore. The process for getting a jury to convict almost never happens, so, as long as people refuse to cut deals with prosecutors, there’s little likelihood that they’ll be punished. Part of the reason for this is that way too many jurors demand extraordinary evidence, when their real mindset is that they don’t want to convict at all.

    Reply | Report comment
  75. Dennis Culver says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:19 am

    The “dindu nuffins” gang strikes again. Death, destruction and chaos follow wherever they go.

    Reply | Report comment
  76. Elmer Williams says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:19 am

    It’s those d@mn Amish kids again!

    Reply | Report comment
  77. AMERICAN RIFLEMAN (@GUNNYG2002) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Feral apes fit for nothing in decent society.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

      You got it, Guns.

      “They f***ed up the Corps when they let women, dogs and n****s in.”

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Dems R Irrelevant (@Hump2Pahrump) says:
        March 7, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        What’s wrong with dogs?

  78. Neo Diver says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Every “Teen” that becomes part of a disruptive group and refuses to leave the area should be arrested and serve time incarcerated.
    Letting them off with a slap on the wrist will only lead to a higher and higher level of violence.
    This is just like Jimmie Carter paying a ransom for the very first airline hijacking.
    We know how many people died as a result of his cowardly response.

    Reply | Report comment
  79. Larry Jones says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:07 am

    NAPAs , as usual.

    Reply | Report comment
  80. Thos Hagen says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Hundred to one odds this is a result of Loretta Lynch’s comments for people to go out into the streets and shed blood.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Larry Jones says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Coincidence ?

      Reply | Report comment
  81. Smarg Jones (@SmargJones) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Young Democrats. Probably sad that Obama’s War on White People is over.

    Reply | Report comment
  82. Paul King says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Time for the more civilized ethnic groups to arm and isolate.

    Reply | Report comment
  83. Joe Campbell (@josetoyou) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:58 am

    It is always blacks…

    Reply | Report comment
  84. Doug Williams says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    i bet soros had something to do with it, i heard he and obama have donated 3 million or 3 billion into groups that oppose the new administration.

    Reply | Report comment
  85. James Cygnus says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I guess “kids” is the new cover word for liberals/ctrl-left media to soften the behavior of *adult* aged “people of color” that commit crimes like this, sort of like “immigrant” is used for illegal aliens.

    Reply | Report comment
  86. Jorge Gonzalez says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Time to put arsenic or coumadin in their grape drank. Eradicate these Democrat feral skunk apes.

    Reply | Report comment
  87. M Tanner Frey says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

    These kids seem to believe they have some sort of RIGHT to be angry and Destructive…….They act like they are in Training for Prison when they grow older, Some make it , other’s are Buried!!!!!

    Reply | Report comment
  88. Nick O. Siggers (@Nick_O_Siggers) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:49 am

    googles ruin all. don’t bet the future “happening” will be avoided

    Reply | Report comment
  89. Patrick Midkiff says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Black kids, always leave that part out. I don’t see 100+ white teens rampaging through cities, just these “Yoofs”.

    Reply | Report comment
  90. Bill Reynolds says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:48 am

    No mention of race but of course the short video clears that up. Why aren’t we surprised.

    Reply | Report comment
  91. Mark Shelton (@Indymav) says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Those white scandinavian teens must be stopped !

    Reply | Report comment
  92. timefortrump says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:41 am

    I grew up in the suburban Philly area but I left and moved to a safer place in 2011. I used to visit down town Philly now and then but even in the early 2000’s Philly started being not a safe place to be if you were White. It used to just be North and West Philly that were like that but the lack of safety spread to formerly safe areas even in the day time.

    I am much happier now living in a place where we don’t have feral packs of “teens” rioting and attacking property and White people.

    Reply | Report comment
  93. Faise Booke says:
    March 7, 2017 at 9:37 am

    These children of the Obama years are savages….

    Reply | Report comment
  94. Ray Sagastiano says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Just mow down the googles

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags
Local Athlete Has Eye On 2020 Olympics

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia