Philadelphia Police Department Promotes Nearly 200 Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is continuing to grow, with dozens of recruits becoming officers last week, and nearly 200 promoted through the ranks on Monday.

It’s all part of Commissioner Richard Ross’ plan.

Inside Temple University’s McGonigle Hall, 170 officers acquire new titles: inspectors, captains, lieutenants, corporal and sergeants.

“They make it possible for you to advance your vision,” said Commissioner Ross.

He says these men and women will add to his bigger picture.

“The addition of the Human Trafficking Unit. We will shortly be bringing online an intelligence bureau, where were one of the promotees will be heading that, where we will be folding all of our intelligence units under one umbrella,” Ross said. “Even with what we just started not long ago, with the Police Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, we could not do things like that without these promotions.”

Each officer goes through a series of tests.

“It’s very challenging and competitive, and so you had better put your work in,” said Ross.

He says he wants to stress the importance of community and mentorship to the new class.

“To give back, reach back, and mentor someone else, particularly as you mentor someone else,” Ross said.