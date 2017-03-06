Philadelphia Ranked 5th Best City For College Basketball Fans

March 6, 2017 By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova, St. Joe’s, Temple, La Salle, Drexel, and Penn.

Philadelphia has always been one of the most passionate college basketball cities in America.

According to WalletHub.com, Philly is the fifth best city for college basketball fans in the country and second best large city.

Source: WalletHub

WalletHub studied 291 U.S. cities using seven key metrics: number of Division 1 teams, performance level, championship wins, regular season championship wins, minimum season ticket price, fan engagement (social media), and stadium capacity.

Large cities were more than 300,000 people, while mid-sized cities counted as 100,000 to 300,000 people.

Only Chapel Hill, Los Angeles, Durham, and Bloomington came in ahead of Philadelphia, while LA was the only large city in front of Philly.

Philadelphia as a College Hoops Haven (1=Best, 146=Avg.):

  • 2nd – Number of Division 1 Teams
  • 136th – Winning Percentage
  • 1st – Conference Championships
  • 7th – National Titles
  • 138th – Social-Media Engagement

 

