NJ Politicians Show Support In Cherry Hill After Recent JCC Threats

CHERRY HILL, NJ (CBS) — Local, state, and federal politicians joined community leaders at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill, which was the target of a recent bomb threat, along with other JCC’s across the country.

Lawmakers say they want more federal funds directed toward security.

Cherry Hill Mayor Chuck Cahn welcomed the show of support saying, “We sent a message that ‘hate has no home in Cherry Hill.'”

Congressman Donald Norcross said the JCC embraces everyone in the community, not just Jewish folks.

“See, I’m an alumnus here. I did two years in nursery school,” he said.

Norcross points out South Jersey Jewish facilities are currently ineligible for federal funds for security, even though they are directed to similar institutions, including synagogues and schools, in Philadelphia and New York.

“We’re here today to drive out hate, and make sure that you have the security dollars that you need to protect what you care so much about,” said Norcross.

US Senator Cory Booker said he didn’t go to the JCC “just to speak out against hatred.”

“We are physical manifestations of love. It’s the love that brought as here, as activists and warriors for peace,” he said.

Senator Booker says violence “will never have the last word,” referring to a surge in anti-Semitic events, including the desecration of grave sites and bomb threats.

Booker quoted the late political activist and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel, “the opposite of love is not hate…it’s indifference.”