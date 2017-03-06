Driver Crashes Car Into DelCo. Home, Runs From Police

March 6, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: delaware county

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A man is behind bars tonight after crashing his car into the side of a house in Delaware County.

Authorities say just before 3:00 p.m., a 27-year-old man pulled into oncoming traffic on Township Line Road before losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the side of a home

The man then fled on foot, before he was apprehended by officers.

Police say marijuana was discovered in the vehicle.

The operator of the vehicle is facing drug violations charges and numerous traffic offenses.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

