Drexel Hosts 4th Annual Philly Chef Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of Philadelphia’s best chefs and restaurateurs gathered on Drexel University’s campus on Monday for the annual Philly Chef Conference.

Time to jump in line as 250 students, chefs, and food industry movers and shakers gather to learn more about their grub, and then crush some of the best in Drexel’s 4th Annual Philly Chef Conference.

“The benefit of this conference is it gives a day where chefs and restaurant professionals can come together, and have conversations, and really help them develop,” said Dr. Michael Traud, Program Director of Hospitality Management at Drexel. “The strength of the whole conference is based on the support of all the chefs in Philadelphia. South Philly Barbacoa, Shake Shack, Hip City Veg, Hai Street, so it’s the best of Philly coming together.”

This conference is also a place where chefs, like Ben Miller of South Philly Barbacoa, can present what new and exciting things they’re working on.

“A big change for us from last year to this year is we just started growing our own corn for the tortillas. So that’s something nice that we’re presenting this year,” said Miller.

From presentations to demonstrations, many were eager to learn about what and how they can elevate the eats in Philly.

“I do a lot of this stuff, I own a food truck. It gives me new ideas,” said Damon Giancola of Mr. D’s Nomadic Kitchen.

“To me, I think it’s a really big deal, especially if you’re in culinary school and you want to meet people, and you want to work in some of the restaurants. This is where you meet them all,” said junior Daniel Lee.

“Just to be able to meet people today, it’s great. Especially for students to have this opportunity, it’s amazing,” said senior Steven Calhoun.