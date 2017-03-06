How To Attend 2017 NFL Draft In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now register for the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia!

You can sign up at NFL.com/FanMobilePass or download the NFL Draft – Fan Mobile Pass app to participate in the free NFL Draft Experience. The 25-football field experience will be the largest free fan festival ever created by the NFL.

By registering for Fan Mobile Pass, fans will also be eligible to win a free ticket for themselves and a guest to access seating inside the NFL Draft Theater. Even without a ticket, you will be able to watch the draft selections from afar.

Fans will also have the chance to receive standby tickets, as they become available, to the theater by checking-in at the event through the Fan Mobile Pass app.

The draft will take place from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The Eagles currently have the 14th pick in round one.

The NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network and ESPN at the following times:

• Thursday, April 27 – 8:00 PM ET

• Friday, April 28 – 7:00 PM ET

• Saturday, April 29 – 12:00 PM ET

Important Dates for Fans:

• March 6: Fans may now sign-up for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass. By registering, fans will have access to the NFL Draft Experience, as well as the chance to win a free ticket for themselves and a guest to access seating inside the NFL Draft Theater.

• March 19: Until Sunday, March 19 at 11:59 PM ET, fans may register for Fan Mobile Pass to be eligible for free seated tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater. After March 19, registration remains open for the NFL Draft Experience, which also makes fans eligible for standby theater tickets as seats become available.

• March 22: Fans randomly selected for seated tickets will receive an e-mail on or around March 22 notifying them of the date (one of three days) and instructions for confirming attendance.

• April 27 to April 29: The free NFL Draft Experience football festival opens for fans of all ages and teams. Fans in attendance will be able to view all three days of the Draft in an outdoor environment and have the chance to receive stand-by tickets to be seated inside the NFL Draft Theater.