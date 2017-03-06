2 Children Hospitalized After Drinking Apple Juice From Pa. Restaurant

EAST LAMPETER Twp., Pa. (CBS) — Police in Lancaster County are expected to announce more details after two children were hospitalized after drinking apple juice at a local restaurant.
Richard Zaragoza Jr. was celebrating his 10th birthday at the Star Buffet in East Lampeter Township on Friday.
He and his 4-year-old sister both ordered apple juice, but as soon as they took a sip, something horrifying occurred.
Their father, Richard Zaragosa Sr. says, ”As soon as they took a sip they were throwing up and there was blood. Any other time that they brought apple juice to us they would bring a Styrofoam cup with ice, and a separate drink so you can open and pour it if you want to. This time they brought it already made.”
Zaragosa claims the apple juice burned his children’s throats.
A local paper reports there was a “caustic substance” in the juice.
The restaurant is still open.