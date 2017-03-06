1 Man Dead, Teen Brother Wounded In SW Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that left one man dead and his teen brother wounded.
The victims in this case, a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the face and is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and his brother, who was in his 20s and did not make it after the shooting.
“It’s a sin and a shame and a disgrace.”
Residents, like Shirlene Moore, who live in the Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood where this happened, are upset at the violence.
“It is sad. It is mortifying, you know.”
It happened around 2:30 Sunday afternoon at 81st and Lyons. Police say the brothers were in a white car when they were shot at. The car ended up crashing into a pole.
Police are trying to find out who is behind the fatal shooting.