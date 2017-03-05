Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Logan’ Forces Last Week’s Leader To ‘Get Out’

March 5, 2017 10:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wolverine has clawed his way to the top.

Logan, an X-Men spinoff superhero sequel starring Hugh Jackman as reluctant superhero Wolverine, earned an estimated $85-million on its opening weekend to capture first place at the box office in runaway style.

That put it well ahead of last weekend’s leader, Get Out, the racially-themed thriller, which dropped to second but still took in $26-million.

The faith-based drama, The Shack, took third with a total of $16-million, while the animated holdover, The LEGO Batman Movie, was fourth with $ 12-million.

And rounding out the top five was the debuting time-loop fantasy, Before I Fall, which earned just under $5-million

Overall, industry-wide totals were, mostly thanks to Logan, well above those of last weekend and last year.

