Thousands Turn Out For Year 2 Of Gloucester City St. Patrick’s Day Parade

GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. (CBS) — The streets of Gloucester City, Camden County were lined with thousands people Sunday watching the town’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

It’s hard to believe that this is only the second year of the parade, given how large the crowd was. But Irish heritage in Gloucester City dates back to the 1800’s.

Councilman Dan Spencer credits Monsignor Bill Hodge with starting the new tradition and he’s thrilled about how it’s grown in just one year.

“We had about six bands last year. This year, more than double that,” Spence said. “We have 13 bands, the top four winning string bands from the Mummers Parade. We have bag pipers.”

Gloucester City's St. Patrick's parade grows significantly in year two 🍀 pic.twitter.com/froUBC5prV — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) March 5, 2017

Spencer says holding it the first Sunday of the month is by design.

“You have Delaware County, which has a huge St. Patrick’s Parade. You have Hamilton Township and Trenton, which have a huge St. Patrick’s Parade and the Philadelphia parade,” he said. “So it’s difficult to get bands and performers to come. So we go early.”

But unlike the Philly parade through Center City’s concrete jungle, this parade takes place on Monmouth Street, a residential road, and people love watching from their front lawn.

“It’s great. It brings out everybody. It’s awesome, especially this year,” said Lisa, a spectator. “The parade is much larger.”

“We’ve got a heater. We got food. The kids have drinks and the adults are drinking water,” said Steve. “Well not really [water], but we don’t want to go to jail either.”

Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us.