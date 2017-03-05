Sharon Hill Couple Gets Surprise 70th Anniversary Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do you know the secret to a long lasting marriage?
We think this Sharon Hill couple has it figured out, as they celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss.
Meet Dominic and Ruth Corvaia.
Dominic is 94 years old, and Ruth is 88 years old.
They met when Dominic was home on leave from the army more than 70 years ago, and they’ve been together ever since.
The Corvaias thought they were headed to a family lunch today, when they walked into their own surprise anniversary party in Deptford, New Jersey.
They say they’re asked often– what’s the secret to their marriage?
“Don’t worry about anything,” says Dominic. “Don’t worry, don’t dwell on something that’s not pleasant, forget it. If you can’t beat it, forget it.”
“It’s not easy, but you have to learn to take the good with the bad,” said Ruth. “You know, we didn’t always agree with everything, but, we worked it out, and we stayed together. And I love him, I still love him. More than I did when I first got married!”
The Corvaias have three children, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.