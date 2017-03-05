Nurses Strike At Delaware County Memorial Hospital

By Anita Oh

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Hospital officials say Delaware County Memorial Hospital is open and ready for patients despite all 370 nurses and technicians walking off the job at 6:45 a.m. Sunday over “unfair labor practices.”

Officials say the contingency plan includes licensed and experienced caregivers ready to serve patients.

The nurses plan to continue picketing outside the hospital until 7:30 p.m. Sunday and end the strike Monday. Nurses say they’ve been forced to do more with less after California-based Prospect Medical Holdings acquired the hospital in July 2016.

Hospital officials say because staffing agencies require five days of pay to get temporary replacements, the work stoppage is expected to continue until Friday.

“We used to have five patients to one nurse on the floors. Now they’re giving us up to seven and eight. They’ve also cut our nurses aides. We used to have two for 20; now we have one for 20,” said Angela Neopolitano, a 36-year veteran ICU nurse at the hospital.

Both sides say it’s regrettable it had to come to this after failed negotiations over 21 meetings in the last year. Hospital and union officials reportedly tried to strike a last-minute deal on Friday, which also failed.

Many of the nurses on strike have spent their careers at Delaware County Memorial Hospital and say they’ve been forced to strike out of concern for the patients. They apologized to those patients for walking off the job, a short-term loss that they hope will lead to long-term improvements.

Meantime, in a statement to Eyewitness News, a hospital spokesman wrote in part, “We regret that PASNAP has been unwilling to agree to a reasonable settlement and has now called upon its members to abandon patients at the bedside in an attempt to wrest even higher wages and benefits from the hospital.”

The spokesman adds that the nurses here are paid fairly — with the highest salary over $160,000. But the nurses on strike say this is not about money but about safe staffing.