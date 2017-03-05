Living Organ Donors Honored During ‘Gift Of Life’ Ceremony

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — It was a day recognizing people who donated a life-saving organ to someone in need.

Dozens of organ donors and recipients on Sunday attended the Gifts of Life, Acts of Love program in King of Prussia.

“We’re honoring living kidney donors or living liver donors who’ve given the gift of life,” said Howard Nathan, President and CEO, Gift of Life Donor Program. “We wanted to recognize their gift and how they’ve saved others lives.”

Three months ago, Naseehah Strand, of Philadelphia, donated a kidney to her mother who had been on dialysis for nearly two years.

“A lot of people say I’m a hero, I don’t feel as though I’m a hero,” Strand said. “I just feel as though I’m doing something that I was supposed to do, because she would do it for me.”

Strand’s mother, Julia Bridges, says her daughter has been a true blessing to her life, and she’s happy to be able to recognize her for what she’s done.

“It is wonderful, everyday I just thank God, I thank the Lord for having her being able to come back and give me that gift,” Bridges said. “It’s just wonderful.”

For the last 42 years, Gift of Life has coordinated more than 42,000 life-saving organ transplants and more than 600,000 life-enhancing tissue transplants.