Accident Shuts Down Pa. Turnpike Between Bensalem And Willow Grove

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, between Willow Grove and Bensalem, is closed due to an accident.
Authorities say the crash happened around 9 a.m. Sunday when a tractor-trailer struck the median and went through the barrier on the westbound side in Southampton, Bucks County.
Turnpike officials say there’s a large fuel spill that needs to be cleaned up and that repairs will be needed to replace the barrier. As a result, the Turnpike is closed in both directions between Willow Grove and Bensalem.
It’s unclear if the driver of he tractor-trailer was hurt, but officials say he may only have minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
It’s not clear when this section of the Turnpike will reopen.
