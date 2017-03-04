Unique Yoga Class Accomodates People With Disabilities

March 4, 2017 3:29 PM By Hadas Kuznits
Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A unique yoga class is helping people with physical disabilities master the practice.

Adaptive Yoga cofounder Kerri Hanlon says she was inspired by her son who has cerebral palsy to start a class for people with physical limitations.

“Several years ago, it just sort of hit me that why shouldn’t Shawn enjoy all the benefits of this practice as well,” Hanlon said.

She says poses are adapted for people of all abilities, even those who can’t stand.

“We take gravity out of the equation,” Hanlon explained, “and you come onto your back and maybe have a partner push into your feet so that you get that sensation of standing.”

Participant Beth Ziegler says it has improved her quality of life.

“I definitely feel the stretch, the motion, the energy that I can’t normally get from a sedentary life,” she said.

The benefits even reach to caregivers like Carolyn, who brings her daughter Christina to the class.

“We’re with other people who can understand where we are,” she said.

