Security Guard Stabbed While Breaking Up Fight Outside Atlantic City Casino

March 4, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Harrah's Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. (CBS) — Police say an altercation outside an Atlantic City casino led to two people being stabbed, including a security guard.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Harrah’s Casino in the 700 block of Harrah’s Boulevard.

Police say a security guard at the casino was attempting to break up a fight between two people when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the guard and the other person involved.

The victims were taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no word of what led to the altercation.

So far, there have been no arrests.

