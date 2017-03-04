Security Guard Stabbed While Breaking Up Fight Outside Atlantic City Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ. (CBS) — Police say an altercation outside an Atlantic City casino led to two people being stabbed, including a security guard.
It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Harrah’s Casino in the 700 block of Harrah’s Boulevard.
Police say a security guard at the casino was attempting to break up a fight between two people when one of them pulled a knife and stabbed the guard and the other person involved.
The victims were taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
There was no word of what led to the altercation.
So far, there have been no arrests.