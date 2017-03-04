‘Saved By The Snooze’: Man Sleeps In, Avoids Being Hit By Giant Tree Limb

March 4, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: CBS News

AUSTIN, IN. (CBS) — An Indiana man’s story of being saved by the snooze button has gone viral. His early morning decision to sleep a little later may have saved his life.

Thunderstorms kept Raymond Bowling from getting a good night’s sleep, so when his alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he decided to hit the snooze button.

“I’m a creature of habit, always,” Bowling told CBS News. “I never ever do that, but [that] morning I dozed back off.”

READ: Police: Boy, 7, Helps Save Mom’s Life After She Suffers Medical Emergency

It turns out it was a good thing he did. A few minutes later, a huge tree limb from a 40-foot-tall oak tree, which towers over his home, crashed through his bathroom ceiling, landing where Bowling says he would’ve been standing while brushing his teeth.

“The way it speared through, it must have had a lot of force,” Bowling said.

Bowling calls it divine intervention, but it’s his alarm clock now getting props online. #SavedByTheSnooze is now trending.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags
Local Athlete Has Eye On 2020 Olympics

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia