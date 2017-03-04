‘Saved By The Snooze’: Man Sleeps In, Avoids Being Hit By Giant Tree Limb

AUSTIN, IN. (CBS) — An Indiana man’s story of being saved by the snooze button has gone viral. His early morning decision to sleep a little later may have saved his life.
Thunderstorms kept Raymond Bowling from getting a good night’s sleep, so when his alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, he decided to hit the snooze button.
“I’m a creature of habit, always,” Bowling told CBS News. “I never ever do that, but [that] morning I dozed back off.”
It turns out it was a good thing he did. A few minutes later, a huge tree limb from a 40-foot-tall oak tree, which towers over his home, crashed through his bathroom ceiling, landing where Bowling says he would’ve been standing while brushing his teeth.
“The way it speared through, it must have had a lot of force,” Bowling said.
Bowling calls it divine intervention, but it’s his alarm clock now getting props online. #SavedByTheSnooze is now trending.