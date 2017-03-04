‘Never Gets Easier:’ Fallen Officer Robert Wilson Remembered 2 Years After Death

By Andrew Kramer & Alexandria Hoff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– It’s been two years since Philadelphia Sergeant Robert Wilson III was gunned down in the line of duty.

A memorial was held outside the 22nd District building Saturday to show he hasn’t been forgotten.

Dozens of Philadelphia police officers came together to remember Officer Wilson, including his former partner on the force Damien Stevenson:

“Never gets easier,” he says. “It’ll never get easier cause the memory is always there. You get constant reminders…the kids, the job itself.”

Stevenson says his partner of over two years made a big impact on his life:

“Rob’s last conversation was about life, and what we were going to do in the future, and he didn’t have a chance to fulfill that, I had that chance, so take everything more seriously and more personally.”

Also at the vigil were Officer Wilson’s family. His grandmother, Constance Wilson, couldn’t help but smile as she reminisced about her grandson during this somber event.

“Charming he was,” she says. “I mean he was a lot of fun, always liked to have him around. When he wasn’t at the house you missed him. He was always looking after us and we miss him.”

And she hasn’t stopped missing him since his death in March of 2015.

“Every morning I get up, you know, I think about him. I think about him all day because I got pictures of him all over the house, so it hurts.”

The vigil ended with balloons released into the sky…one balloon for each person on hand.