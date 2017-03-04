Pro Footvolley Tour Coming to Wildwood, Will Be Internationally Broadcasted

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS)—This summer, the world will be watching as the Pro Footvolley Tour comes to the Jersey Shore.

The event kicks off July 21 and will feature teams from six different countries on the Wildwood beach.

“This sport is extremely unique, and has a worldwide following. We plan to showcase everything Wildwood has to offer,” said Boardwalk Entertainment owner, Amanda Thomas. “People from around the world will see this event live or recorded from the Wildwood beach.”

Footvolley originated in Brazil and is a mixture of soccer and volleyball. Players use soccer touches only on a beach volleyball court.

“Wildwood is the perfect place to host Pro Footvolley Tour. We bring a wholesome, family-friendly, ultra-exciting sport that is a signature summer event. With the US National Team plus our foreign national team invitees, this will be an extremely exciting event. You don’t want to miss seeing Melony Poviones, our star US athlete,” said Sergio Menezes, President of Pro Footvolley Tour & Captain US Footvolley National Team.

The event has two levels of admission: ticketed and free general admission.

Boardwalk Entertainment says seating for the live broadcast will cost $15.

Each ticket holder will receive one of three commemorative items (rally towel, sports ball, or tee shirt.

“This event has a smaller footprint on the ground, but a major impact around the world. We are happy to work alongside the City of Wildwood once again to create a fantastic event for the community,” said Thomas. “In addition to the best beach, Wildwood has the best events team. Public safety, public works, beach services, the administration and Mayor Ernie Troiano have all been the best help to make this event happen.”

To learn more click here www.boardwalkentco.com