Plan To Put PennDOT License Center Wait Times Online

March 4, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Penndot, Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The state transportation secretary says PennDOT plans to put the wait times for its 71 license centers online.

Secretary Leslie Richards says by the end of 2017, and possibly as soon as this summer, wait times at license centers will be available on PennDOT’s website.

“So that if you need to go one of our license centers – whether to get a photo or renew something – you can take a look at the driver license centers that are closest to you, and you can decide which one to go to,” Richards said. “And that will also help us distribute the crowds that come to different centers.”

And Richards says there are also plans to take a pilot program that is improving wait times at some license centers and expand it to all centers. She says the average wait time at Philadelphia’s Arch Street license center – PennDOT’s busiest – was 31 minutes in January — a significant reduction.

