Man Dies After 6-Ton Porn Collection Falls On Top Of Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Can pornography actually kill you? A Japanese man proved it’s possible after his dead body was found buried under a pile of pornographic magazines.
The 50-year-old man, a former car-maker identified only by the name Joji, died when his six-ton collection of porn magazines fell on top of him, the Mirror of the UK reported.
His body was discovered inside his apartment six months later when the landlord came looking for the rent that had not been paid.
The tragic death was revealed by a custodian who said he was hired to discreetly remove the magazines to save the man’s family from shame.
Investigators said it was unclear if the man had suffered a heart attack and fallen into the stacks of magazines which had then toppled onto him, or whether he had been crushed by the weight of the paper.
The cleaner said that every space in the man’s apartment was filled with dirty magazines, which had also been piled on tables and on shelves.