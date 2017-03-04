Hundreds Gather In Support Of Trump At ‘Spirit For America’ Rally In Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — “Spirit of America” rallies were held throughout the country on Saturday, including in Bucks County. The gatherings were to show support for President Donald Trump.
“You have got to accept opposing opinions even if they come from people who despise and loath you.”
One rally was held at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem and hosted by People4Trump in Southeast Pennsylvania, a grassroots activist group founded by Jim Worthington, who addressed the crowd of supporters.
“They love their country and they love what Donald Trump represents, which is about making America first,” Worthington said. “I know a lot of people have a problem with making American citizens a priority, it’s beyond me, but it seems like some people do. But everybody has a choice — but we are here to meet and make sure all Americans are prospering.”
Liz Kimmel braved the cold weather to show her backing for President Trump.
“I couldn’t be more proud of him or proud to be an American,” she said. “And that’s why I am here today.”