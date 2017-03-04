CBS3 To Host Sen. Pat Toomey Conversation On Monday

March 4, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Pat Toomey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have recently been multiple protests outside U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s office, calling for him to host a town hall meeting.

We invite you to join us this Monday afternoon as Sen. Toomey comes to our studios here at CBS3 Eyewitness News to take part in a live social media conversation.

CBS3 Eyewitness News Anchor Jessica Dean will be asking the senator your questions that you can submit via Facebook Live.

Once again, that social media conversation is Monday afternoon. Stay tuned for details regarding the exact time.

