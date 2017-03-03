Woman Struck By Vehicle On I-95 In Delaware

March 3, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A woman was struck by a car after attempting to cross a highway in Delaware, Friday afternoon.

It happened on southbound I-95, near Churchmans Road, just before 2 p.m.

Delaware State Police said 25-year-old Ciara McLean pulled over onto the shoulder of I-95 and attempted to cross the southbound lanes when she was hit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other driver remained on scene and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia