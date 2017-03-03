Woman Struck By Vehicle On I-95 In Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A woman was struck by a car after attempting to cross a highway in Delaware, Friday afternoon.
It happened on southbound I-95, near Churchmans Road, just before 2 p.m.
Delaware State Police said 25-year-old Ciara McLean pulled over onto the shoulder of I-95 and attempted to cross the southbound lanes when she was hit.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The other driver remained on scene and was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.