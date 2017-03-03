Winter Makes A Comeback With Frigid Temps

Winter has returned! Well, technically it never left, it just started to feel like spring well ahead of schedule around here! But this weekend is a harsh reminder that it is, indeed, still winter.
Snow squalls across the area today left a quick coating in spots and also reduced visibility on the roads. Behind that weak clipper, a reinforcement of the arctic air is at hand.
Temperatures on Saturday will start in the 20’s, and despite the thermometer reading upper 30’s by afternoon, a gusty wind from the northwest will ensure that it won’t feel any warmer than the low 20’s all day long.
The coldest time frame is early Sunday morning, when temperatures will fall into the teens with wind chills upon waking in the single digits.
Sunday will feature slightly less wind than Saturday, so it likely won’t FEEL quite as cold, despite highs more than five degrees below average.
But, this is March after all, and next week temperatures will moderate again – we’ll be back to the 60’s by Tuesday!