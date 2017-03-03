Upping Your Heart Health

Medical exams aren’t just for patients – medical science examines itself constantly, crunching data old and new, re-visiting theories and procedures to assess how well they improve a patient’s health and well-being. It can prompt discarding old theories or lead to breakthroughs… or simply confirm the effectiveness of treatment approaches.

Taking care of your ticker is STILL a lifelong process that requires specific behaviors, according to Dr. William Hirsch, Chair of Cardiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County. He says that at a minimum, there are still no substitutes for regular exercise and an overall health-conscious lifestyle that includes a diet low in processed foods, saturated fat, sugar and sodium to give yourself the best chance for a cardiovascular system in peak form. There ARE, however, fresh approaches to incorporating all of the above to avoid a cardiovascular event such as heart attack or stroke, even if your family or personal history has led you to feel it’s your fate.

KYW’s Rasa Kaye talks with Dr. Hirsch about the latest findings in predicting and preventing a cardiovascular event.

Sponsored Content Provided by Deborah Heart & Lung Center