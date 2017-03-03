Six Flags Celebrates Addition Of 3 Baby Giraffes

March 3, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Six Flags

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — There’s three new additions to the safari at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson.

The theme park announced Frid ay it is celebrating the birth of three female reticulated giraffes — Xena, Eddie and Charly.

Charly was born in August to mom Noel. Eddie was born in November to mom Priscilla, and Xena was born in January to mom Georgia.

Gallery: Six Flags Adds New Baby Giraffes To Safari Off Road Adventure

Six Flags spokeswoman Kristin Siebeneicher tells NJ.com the giraffes were named by the animal care team member who was there during their birth or first discovered them after their birth.

Guests can see the babies on the Safari Off Road Adventure beginning April 1.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia