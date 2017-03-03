Sen. Bob Casey Defends Medicaid Funding At Planned Parenthood Event In Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY (CBS) — United States Senator Bob Casey stopped by Upper Darby to reaffirm his commitment to protecting Medicaid and Title X funding for millions of families.

Senator Bob Casey visited the Planned Parenthood in Upper Darby to talk about how repealing the Affordable Care Act would impact millions of Americans.

“There are a higher percentage of Americans who got their healthcare from the expansion of Medicaid than get their healthcare through the Affordable Care Act exchanges,” he said.

Senator Casey said anytime there’s a break from Washington, he goes out, particularly in Republican strongholds, to speak with folks about the impact repealing the Affordable Care Act would have on them.

“I think some of their constituents may not have thought they were serious about ripping it away, and some constituents may not understand the connection between what (Republicans in Congress) are trying to do, and their own healthcare.”

Amanda Reim is concerned about the impact lawmakers may have on her health.

“Right now, I’m in Medicaid. I do have a chronic pain condition. I do work part time because of it. So if it was repealed, I would not have health insurance.”