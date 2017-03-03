Scranton YMCA Bans Political News On Gym TVs

March 3, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: politics, YMCA

SCRANTON, Pa. (CBS) — The gym is a place to exercise, maybe socialize, and definitely relieve stress.

A health club in Pennsylvania had to “change the channel” to keep workouts there drama-free.

Gym etiquette is more than putting weights away and wiping down machines. For a YMCA in Scranton, it also means leaving your political opinions at the door.

After complaints and some arguments among members, the Greater Scranton YMCA is restricting what members can watch while they work out.

“I think because this is a safe haven, and people want to come here and feel safe and be part of a community, and when arguments are taking place over politics and things like that, they don’t feel safe,” said Greater Scranton YMCA CEO Trish Fisher. “I just don’t think it’s the right place for it.”

They no longer allow political news on the TVs.

Fisher says for the most part the ban has been well received. The arguments were an isolated problem and members are now back to “working out” their frustrations.

