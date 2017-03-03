Recall: 680,000 Baby Rattles Recalled Due To Choking Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Approximately 680,000 baby rattles have been recalled because of a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The CPSC says the clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads that can pose a choking hazard to children.
The recall involves Kids II Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on
the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall.
There have been at least two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.
The CPSC says consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles from young children and contact the firm to receive a refund.