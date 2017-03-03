Police Investigate After 4 Shot Outside Bar In Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are trying to find out who shot four people outside a bar in Mt. Airy overnight.

Police say an argument inside the 7165 Bar on Germantown Avenue escalated to a fight that spilled outside around 2:30 a.m.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says a female bartender was trying to break up the fight when someone opened fire.

“The female employee was actually struck by gunfire. She was trying to help out and calm and stop the argument, when she got struck in the leg.”

She’s in stable condition, as are two male patrons who were shot. But a fourth victim, in a car that crashed while speeding away from the shooting, is in critical condition.

No word on what the argument was about.

Detectives are hoping surveillance video will help them identify the shooter.