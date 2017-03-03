Police: Cemetery Vandalism Investigation Produces Few Leads

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Its been almost a week since vandalism at Mount Carmel Cemetery was reported to police, and police say so far their investigation has produced few leads.

The desecration on an estimated 100-grave sites at the cemetery in the city’s Wissinoming section made national headlines and despite numerous pleas for tips or information no headway has been made. Police Commissioner Richard Ross said even a reward of nearly $70,000 hasn’t made much of an impact yet.

“We haven’t gotten any significant tips. So, clearly if anyone knows they should give us a call,” he said.

Ross said anyone who sees anything suspicious at any religious institution, cemetery or any type of possible hate crime in the works shouldn’t hesitate to call it in and hopefully prevent a crime from taking place.”

“That’s what it’s all about. To the degree that you think that you can stave off a crime, help us do that. Dial 911. Let us be the arbiter on whether or not its something that’s criminal.”

You can also email information to police at tips@phillypolice.com.