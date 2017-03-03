Philadelphia Police Department Welcomes Graduating Class 379

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department welcomed 58 new officers to the force Friday morning.

Graduating Class 379 was honored with a ceremony on the Temple University campus. In addition to the 58-new Philadelphia Police Officers, the class also included nine Temple University Police Department recruits, and one Philadelphia Housing Authority officer. Mayor Jim Kenney congratulated the graduates, but also thanked them for signing up for what he calls the most difficult job in the city.

Kenney said, “Because you are out there on the streets protecting our citizens, protecting and making sure that you and your partners stay healthy and safe. And I just want you to understand that you are now members of the best police department in America.”

The Mayor said that the city’s police force is a model for others for the way it handles protests and other large gatherings.

Commissioner Richard Ross said that despite the new recruits, the police department is still in need of more officers to fill more than 250-positions. Ross added the department receives tons of applications, but only about 10% actually make the cut and meet the necessary qualifications.