Occupied School Bus Struck By Bullets Multiple Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An occupied school bus was struck by bullets multiple times Friday afternoon.
Police tell CBS 3 the incident occurred on the 4400 block of North 19th Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia at 4:21 p.m.
Police say a 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear and was transported to Einstein Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
Police also say an occupied school bus was struck eight times. There were no injuries to the bus driver and the two children on board.
No arrests have been made.
Police are still investigating the incident.