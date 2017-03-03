NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Occupied School Bus Struck By Bullets Multiple Times

March 3, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Logan, school bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An occupied school bus was struck by bullets multiple times Friday afternoon.

Police tell CBS 3 the incident occurred on the 4400 block of North 19th Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia at 4:21 p.m.

Police say a 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left ear and was transported to Einstein Hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

Police also say an occupied school bus was struck eight times. There were no injuries to the bus driver and the two children on board.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Early Spring
3 Giraffes Born At Six Flags

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia