Nurses At Delaware County Memorial Hospital Set To Go On Strike

March 3, 2017 5:18 PM
Filed Under: Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Nurses

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Nurses at Delaware County Memorial Hospital say they will go on strike for two days, Sunday and Monday, after hours of talks between their union and the hospital’s new owners broke off.

The union had given notice two weeks ago that they planned to strike if they could not reach an agreement.

Crozer-Keystone Health System said in a statement that it “has been bargaining in good faith with union representatives.”

“We are disappointed that the Union has taken this action. We do not believe the threat of the strike was necessary or helpful to the bargaining process,” Crozer-Keystone said in a statement.

Three hundred-seventy nurses plan to participate in the two day strike.

