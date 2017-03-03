News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | March 3

March 3, 2017 8:42 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcement that he will recuse himself from investigations relating the presidential election, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s budget address and the rise of homelessness in the city. He talked with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Snapchat’s IPO, comedian Paul Mercurio, who will be performing at Punch Line Philly this weekend and Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from all matters regarding last year’s presidential election.

6:00 Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he will recuse himself from all investigations related to the presidential election.

6:18 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney unveiled his next budget.

6:21 Philly.com: City of brotherly love turning into the city of homeless.

6:35 What’s Trending: Gayle King, Tom Hanks, Logan, Super Heros

6:52 Fox News poll: Move on from protests.

7:00 Chris speaks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about Snapchat’s IPO.

7:20 Chris talks with comedian Paul Mecurio about transitioning from a lawyer to a comedian.

7:53 Beau Biden’s widow is now dating her brother-in-law.

8:20 Chris speaks to Face The Nation Moderator John Dickerson about the decision by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from all matters regarding last year’s presidential election.

8:35 What’s Trending: Colin Kaepernick, What About Barb?, SEPTA

