New Technology At Airports Could Speed Up TSA Checkpoint Lines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dealing with long security lines at airport checkpoints can be a nuisance when traveling, but they could become a thing of the past.

There’s new technology being considered by the TSA, which could help speed things up.

Analogic, is one of about five companies developing 3D CT scanners for airport checkpoints. The machines can detect explosives in laptops, liquids, and gels, which means the days of having to take things out of your carry-on bag could be numbered.

The machine can provide clearer images of densely packed bags. The images can be spun around for a true 360 degree view, and TSA agents can also zoom in on the images.

The clearer picture of what’s inside should reduce the need for secondary bag checks.

And when paired with new automated lanes already being tested at airports, the CT scanners could increase productivity at checkpoints by as much as 50 percent.

A 2015 internal review revealed TSA officers failed to detect 95 percent of fake explosives and weapons smuggled through checkpoints by undercover investigators.

“I think it’s going to be tremendously better,” said Steve Karoly, TSA acting Chief Technology Officer.

Karoly says the CT technology has promise, but more testing is needed before it can be rolled out.

“It may look good, just we’ll say specific portions of it, but these technologies have to meet not just the technical requirements but safety requirements, operational requirements.”

If you’re wondering about an increase of radiation from CT scanners, the folks at Analogic say it uses the same amount of radiation as current checkpoint systems.

TSA and American Airlines expect to test the new scanners in airports over the summer.