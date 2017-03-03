PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March is National Red Cross Month.
Since WWII every President has declared March Red Cross Month.
The goal is to raise awareness about the services the organization provides, let people know the Red Cross is in the community and recruit volunteers, which make up 90-percent of the organizations workforce.
This year, spokesperson Anthony Tornetta said the southeastern Red Cross will have people seeing red.
“We’re really trying to turn the communities we serve red. We have flags flying, we have banners flyer, we’re working with some of our partners to have the lights turned red in buildings.”
The month is spent recognizing the every day heroes who give their time to help victims of disaster and it’s part of the lead up to the Red Ball April 1. Tickets for the Red Ball are available at RedCross.org/RedBall2017.