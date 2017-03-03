Human Remains Found In Camden, NJ

March 3, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in the area of Pyne Poynt Park in Camden, New Jersey.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit responded to a call Wednesday morning reporting a skeletonized human leg, the top of a skull and several small bones that had been found by a property owner and his son.

Authorities say the remains were collected and arrangements have been made to have them sent to New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Anthropologist to be analyzed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

