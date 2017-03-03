House Demolition Efforts In Ocean County Were Torpedoed… literally

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — It was a big surprise, two of them actually, for demolition crews when they were knocking down an old house in Ocean County this week.
“They found the two torpedoes sitting underneath it,” said Toms River South detective Timothy Meier.
He said the bomb squad and the U.S. Navy were immediately called to the scene and determined the 7-foot long torpedoes were for training purposes only and not dangerous.
“They were replicas, but they actually did, at one time, work.”
Detective Meier estimates the home was built in the 1920s and says authorities don’t know yet how pair of torpedoes ended up there.