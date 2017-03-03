Facebook Rumors Debunked, Philly Police Say They Aren’t Checking For Your Citizenship

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Rumors have been making the rounds on social media recently about Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents targeting Philadelphia and the surrounding area with citizenship status checks and illegal immigrant arrests, but is there any truth to those rumors?

One of the rumors seen floating around sites like Facebook claims that Immigration Enforcement Agents were seen at various intersections in the city, stopping people and asking them to prove their citizenship status. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said his office hasn’t been made aware of any such activities.

“The police department doesn’t get involved in immigration activities. So, they’re the federal government and they have the right to do that if they choose to but it’s not something we’re involved in.”

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said any “reports of I.C.E. Checkpoints and sweeps are false, dangerous and irresponsible.”

Adding that the false reports “create mass panic and put communities and law enforcement personnel in unnecessary danger,” and that “any groups falsely reporting such activities are doing a disservice to those they claim to support.”